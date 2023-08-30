30 August 2023

Dr Banjo on learning to hear chord changes

The Deering Banjo Company announces the second episode of their new 'Pete's Place' feature, in which Pete 'Dr Banjo' Wernick shows "how to hear the chords to a new tune when you are at a jam. This is an essential skill to learn so you can enter any jam and play along whether you know the tunes or not." This substantial body of advice, like last week's, originally appeared in Banjo News Letter.

Deering also include a link to the BandCamp page for Michael J. Miles's new album American Bach revisited, and another for buying copies of Pete Wernick's classis Bluegrass songbook, with words and melody lines for over 130 songs, together with much good advice from many of the creators of bluegrass singing.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 11:06 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home