Distinguished visitors AGAIN at Dublin's Bluegrass Tuesday
Just thought I would let you know we had some very special guests join the bluegrass jam session at The Oarsman, Ringsend, this past Tuesday. Caleb Klauder, Russ Blake, and the great Michael Bub surprised us with a visit to Bluegrass Tuesdays and joined us for a few tunes and a few pints. The energy was fantastic and we thoroughly enjoyed the music.
Special thanks to Anto Griffan for delivering what was an epic night for Dublin Bluegrass Collective. Also thank you to The Oarsman and the Bluestack Mountain Boys for hosting such a fine night of classic 'Bluegrass & Beyond'! We hope they have a successful tour and we hope to catch the Caleb & Reeb Country Band later on next Wednesday (6 Sept.) at the Cobblestone. Thanks to all who support us, and we look forward to more great jams with more big names.
We welcome any touring musicians to join us at Mother Reilly's Bar & Restaurant for Bluegrass Sundays 7.00-11.00 p.m. or at The Oarsman, Ringsend, for Bluegrass Tuesdays 8.00-11.00 p.m.
The BIB congratulates Patrick and the Dublin Bluegrass Collective for building up a welcoming environment for visiting pickers from the Mother Country and the rest of the bluegrass world.
The view into The Oarsman from Bridge St.
L-r: T.J. Screene, Mike Bub, Patrick Simpson
© Richard Hawkins
