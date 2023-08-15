Dan's Travel Bass in action
23 Nov. 2021 the BIB posted news about Dan Eubanks, bass player of the Special Consensus, and his review on Bluegrass Today of the Travel Bass (right), made in Italy. (Italy is a rising power in the bluegrass world these days, what with the Truffle Valley Boys, the recent IBMA Distinguished Achievement Award to Red Wine, the universal respect for banjo bridges made by Silvio Ferretti, and the emergence of TechPicks.)
Dan can now be seen with his Travel Bass on stage in the eighteenth of a fine collection of photos by Kevin Slick, taken at the Snowy Grass Music Festival in Colorado a month ago.
