Change and addition to Level Best (USA) tour schedule, 27 Oct. 2023
Level Best (l-r): Ed Lick, Lisa Kay Howard-Hughes, Wally Hughes,
Joe Hannabach, James Field
Following upon the BIB post of 12 July, thanks to Lisa Kay Howard-Hughes of the Virginia-based band Level Best for news of a change, and an addition, to the schedule of their tour in Ireland this coming October.
On the seventh day of the tour, Friday 27 Oct., they will play a new show at 15:00 (3.00 p.m.) at Sligo Bus Station, as part of the first day of the Sligo Live International Music Festival, and on the same day their evening show will be at Knocknashee Community Hub, Lavagh, Tobercurry, Co. Sligo, F56 W744. The correswponding changes have been made on the 12 July post and on the BIB calendar.
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home