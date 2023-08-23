Caleb & Reeb Country Band at TSEAC, 2 Sept. 2023
7 and 8 August, thanks to Colette Lawless for this reminder that the Caleb & Reeb Country Band will be playing for the Séamus Ennis Arts Centre (TSEAC) at Naul, Co. Dublin, on Saturday 2 September in a special Barn Dance Extravaganza:
Date: Saturday 2nd September.
Venue: The Séamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin. www.tseac.ie (01) 8020898.
Event: Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Country Band
An all-star cast of master musicians, Joel Savoy, Russ Blake, Mike Bub, and Michael Carroll, backs these two soul singers of American country music. Charismatic performers, they bring their unique set of talents to the stage with an eye towards good times and an ear towards the deepest songs and tunes.
Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms are known to roots music fans across the globe for their soulful harmonies, driving dance tunes, classic original songs, and commitment to the raw truth of rural American music. They live in the San Juan Islands of Washington State, recently, home was Portland. They are foundational to the exceptional old-time and country music scene in the Pacific NW with the Caleb Klauder Reeb Willms Country Band and their membership in the Foghorn Stringband, of which Caleb was a founding member. For more information/to book tickets visit www.tseac.ie or phone us on (01) 8020898.
Doors Open: 8.00 p.m. Performance commences: 8.30 p.m.
Adm: €20.00
Tickets can also be booked through a link on the Caleb & Reeb online tour schedule, which includes a location map.
Labels: Country, Dance, Old-time, Visiting bands, Western Swing
