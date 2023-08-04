After last year's success, we returned to the 2nd edition of the TRAFARIA BLUEGRASS - Festival by the River, in Trafaria, Portugal. This festival, the only one of its kind to be held in Portugal, aims to develop bluegrass music.It will take place between September 8 and 10, 2023, in the streets of Trafaria, Almada, and is completely. Throughout these three days, in addition to the concerts on various stages, there will be a set of activities in parallel such as masterclasses, music workshops given by the invited artists (open to all interested parties with the aim of exchanging knowledge, in a more private environment with the possibility of meeting and playing with them), spontaneous musical jam sessions between with local musicians and guest artists, workshops, tours, guided tours of Trafaria, street animations, and local gastronomy.

