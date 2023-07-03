Watch Crossover Festival (GB) on livestream
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival forwards this announcement by the organisers of the Crossover Festival of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana music (14-16 July). Uri adds: 'We are happy to support this event and their wonderful lineup.'
CAN'T MAKE THE FESTIVAL? LIVE IN A DIFFERENT COUNTRY? We've got you covered!
The concerts at Crossover Festival will be livestreamed for your viewing pleasure! Thanks to the renowned 'Fat Pigeon' video company, you can expect top-notch sound and video quality that will make you feel like you're right there in the action.
While we're offering FREE access to the livestream via Facebook and YouTube, we kindly urge you to PURCHASE a livestream ticket (only £12.50 per concert) to support this event and the incredible musicians involved. Your ticket purchase directly contributes to covering the costs of running this immersive experience and ensures the artists receive the recognition they deserve.
You can buy a full weekend livestream concert ticket or any of the individual concerts. Schedule below:
Friday Night: 6:45 - 11 PM
Saturday Afternoon: 1 - 5 PM
Saturday Evening: 6:45 - 11 PM
Sunday Afternoon: 12 - 4 PM
Purchase your tickets now at https://www.crossoverfest.com/tickets-1 and get ready for a livestream experience that brings the festival atmosphere straight to your screens! Don't miss out on this chance to support the event and enjoy music from the comfort of your own home.
