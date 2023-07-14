Two Time Polka: gigs 23 July-6 Aug. 2023
Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends news of the band's forthcoming gigs:
Sun. 23rd July: Emo, Co. Laois; Fleadh Stage, 8.15 p.m.; see festival website for tickets (part of Forest Fest)
Fri. 28th: Greyhound Bar, Kilkee, Co. Clare, 9.30 p.m., adm. free
Sat. 29th: Blue Haven Bar, Kinsale, Co. Cork. 10.00 p.m., adm. free
Sun. 30th: Crane Lane Theatre, Cork city, 11.55 p.m., adm. free
Sat. 5th Aug.: O’Connell St., Waterford city, open air, 4.00 p.m., adm. free (part of Waterford Spraoi)
Sun. 6th: Market St., Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry; open air, 3.30 p.m., adm. free (part of Cahersiveen Festival of Music & the Arts)
