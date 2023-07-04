Tributes and new music in the BGS
Bluegrass Situation (BGS) Weekly Dispatch marks the recent death of Jesse McReynolds and Bobby Osborne with two tributes: a feature with a set of ten photos taken of Bobby on and off stage at the 2017 Bonnaroo festival, and a four-minute video (also on YouTube) of Jesse remembering his grandfather's fiddle, which his great-grandfather had brought over from Ireland.
Other features in the Dispatch include Justin Hiltner's 'Alison Brown and Sierra Hull swap licks on classical-flavoured tune', which includes the official video (also on YouTube) of the two playing 'Sweet sixteenths' - a piece which in form is very much the kind of piece that expert banjo and mandolin players might have played 120 years ago, but includes plenty of modern subtleties in the execution.
