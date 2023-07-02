The new issue of BU
Bluegrass Unlimited is Mike Fiorito's seven-page interview article on Michael Cleveland, with heavy emphasis on his new album Lovin' of the game. Other features include substantial articles by Jon Hartley Fox on the Dillards and on Kathy Kallick; by Mike England on Alison Brown; by Derek Halsey on the multi-faceted Floyd Country Store of Floyd, VA; reports by BU editor Dan Miller on three US colleges with bluegrass study programmes, including Berea College, KY, whose Bluegrass Ensemble has toured Ireland several times, thanks to John Nyhan; and reviews of new records, including some by recent visitors.
