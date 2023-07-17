are a recently formed six-piece band consisting of top-notch musicians and singers from Counties Cork and Waterford, with a unique approach to a wide range of covers and originals, a great mix of vocals and instrumentals, and a wonderful fun approach to their live performance. The main focus is on a twinning of mandolin, played by, and acoustic guitar played by, which gives a 'folksy' sound, but there's nothing twee here, as their complex and exciting solos are backed up by an ensemble that can truly rock. This solid rhythm is provided byon bass and the youthfulon (very) solid drums.plays rhythm guitar and sings, andis superb on keyboards and vocals. With three great singers, and a very high standard of musicianship all round, all combined with great humour, The Common Good epitomises truly what a great band should be.Even the relatively obscure instrumentals, like those byand, or the more well-known piece from, were delivered in a truly entertaining way, with one vocal highlight being a cover ofand's 'The way it is'.This is a combination of guys whose common aim is to entertain, and that they certainly did to a full house at the Left Bank as part of Kilkenny Roots 2023. Highly recommended for every occasion!Niall Toner. May 2023

Labels: Americana, Bands, Festivals, On the edge, Reviews