The Common Good - for Dunmore East 2023
Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival that appeared on the BIB on Sat. 15 July, the band shown as 'The Common Ground' is in fact The Common Good (not to be confused with the Boston (USA) rock band). A corrected poster is being prepared. Meanwhile, thanks to Richie Foley of Youghal for this descriptive review of the band, written by Niall Toner after their performance at this year's Kilkenny Roots Festival:
The Common Good are a recently formed six-piece band consisting of top-notch musicians and singers from Counties Cork and Waterford, with a unique approach to a wide range of covers and originals, a great mix of vocals and instrumentals, and a wonderful fun approach to their live performance. The main focus is on a twinning of mandolin, played by Richie Foley, and acoustic guitar played by Ted Farrell, which gives a 'folksy' sound, but there's nothing twee here, as their complex and exciting solos are backed up by an ensemble that can truly rock. This solid rhythm is provided by Barry Lawlor on bass and the youthful Paddy Moloney on (very) solid drums. Kieran Ahern plays rhythm guitar and sings, and Karl Prendergast is superb on keyboards and vocals. With three great singers, and a very high standard of musicianship all round, all combined with great humour, The Common Good epitomises truly what a great band should be.
Even the relatively obscure instrumentals, like those by Bela Fleck and Cory Wong, or the more well-known piece from Horslips, were delivered in a truly entertaining way, with one vocal highlight being a cover of Ricky Skaggs and Bruce Hornsby's 'The way it is'.
This is a combination of guys whose common aim is to entertain, and that they certainly did to a full house at the Left Bank as part of Kilkenny Roots 2023. Highly recommended for every occasion!
Niall Toner. May 2023
