Steep Canyon Rangers (USA) release 'Deep end'
Steep Canyon Rangers (former Omagh headliners and the very last US band to play in Ireland before the 2020 lockdown) have released a new single, 'Deep end', from their coming album Morning shift, which is due out two months from now (8 Sept.)
More details, including how the title was chosen, are on their latest e-newsletter; the official video for 'Deep end' can be watched via the newsletter or on YouTube. The BIB would be glad of an assurance from the band that no guitars were injured in the making of the video and the image above.
