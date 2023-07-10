Square dance instruction night at Taunton, England
FOAOTMAD, announces on its news blog an Old Time Square Dance evening this coming Friday (14 July) at the Creative Innovation Centre CIC (CICCIC) in Taunton, Somerset, south-west England, with an old-time band (fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin) and guidance by an experienced caller. Full details are on the CICCIC website.
Not many BIB readers may be able to pop over to Taunton for the weekend, but the idea is one that might be borne in mind by event organisers here. Dance nights at the three annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gatherings that have been held so far (2018, 2019, 2020) have been enjoyable affairs.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Britain, Dance, National Associations, Old-time
