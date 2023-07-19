Red Wine (I) receive IBMA Distinguished Achievement Award
Red Wine (above, l-r: Silvio Ferretti, Martino Coppo, Lucas Bellotti, Marco Ferretti), who have just received an IBMA Distinguished Achievement Award. Red Wine announce on their Facebook:
We're super thrilled, honored and shocked to be awarded by IBMA with a Distinguished Achievement Award!!! Thanks IBMA and thanks to all our friends and fans who have supported us through these 45 years!!!
Labels: Awards, Europe, IBMA, Visiting bands
