19 July 2023

Red Wine (I) receive IBMA Distinguished Achievement Award

Congratulations to our old Genoese friends Red Wine (above, l-r: Silvio Ferretti, Martino Coppo, Lucas Bellotti, Marco Ferretti), who have just received an IBMA Distinguished Achievement Award. Red Wine announce on their Facebook:

We're super thrilled, honored and shocked to be awarded by IBMA with a Distinguished Achievement Award!!! Thanks IBMA and thanks to all our friends and fans who have supported us through these 45 years!!!
Richard Hawkins

