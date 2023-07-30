Over the Moon (CAN) to tour GB and Ireland in June/July 2024
Brookfield Knights agency (BK) announces that a tour is being planned in these islands for the Canadian duo Over the Moon (above). Craig Bignell and Suzanne Levesque had a very successful UK tour last year, when they were also nominated for the Canadian Juno Awards for Best Traditional Album; this year, they have been nominated for Ensemble of the Year in the Canadian Folk Music Awards and for Album of the Year in the Alberta Country Music Awards.
BK quote a reviewer, Jeremy Searle: 'They are naturals on stage, interspersing entertaining tongue-in-cheek banter with stories of their lives in the tiny community of Longview, Alberta. The pair also achieve that most important thing, establishing and maintaining a REAL connection with the audience.'
BK add: 'We will be touring them over here from June 14 to July 14 next year and we are hoping to start the run with a string of Irish dates (June 14 to 19 inclusive). Please let us know if you’d like to grab them for a slot.'
