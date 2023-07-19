No Depression's choice of roots albums for 2023 (so far)
'favourite albums of 2023 (so far)', we note that No Depression has published its own list of 'Best roots music albums of 2023 (so far)'. Several albums appear on both lists, as might be expected; but of the bluegrass-related records that are on the BGS list, only one appears on No Depression's: Brennen Leigh's Ain't through honky-tonkin' yet. As the BIB reported on 21 June, the album has been reviewed by Noah Berlatsky on No Depression, with two embedded videos, also on YouTube: 'Carole with an E' and 'Running out of Hope, Arkansas'.
