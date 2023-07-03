Niall Toner at the jam in Mother Reilly's, 2 July
We had a great night of music and craic and a very special visitor join us for a listen. Many thanks to Niall Toner (Niall Toner Band) for dropping in on our jam session, which took place in the beer garden of Mother Reilly's last night.
This was the first night we decided to play outside, as the weather was great and there were a few more people to play for than inside the pub. It was a bit noiser in the beer garden, but we can't say for certain we will be out there for the rest of the summer. We like playing indoors at the fireplace as you can hear everything a bit better. So we will see next week if we will do it again, depending on how busy the bar is.
Also thanks to Camille Champarnaud (fiddle), Aiden Mollloy of Sun Shakers (guitar), Carl Lombard of Whistle (banjo), and of course Simon Humphries and TJ Screene respectively. We really appreciate the love and support we receive from all the talented musicians who make it out for Bluegrass Sundays from 7.00-11.00 p.m., and we look forward to doing it again for Bluegrass Tuesdays in The Oarsman, 8.00-11.00 p.m.
On stage in the photo ((l-r): Patrick, TJ, Niall
