This week's Weekly Dispatch from the Bluegrass Situation (BGS) includes the news from BGS staff that Molly Tuttle is their Artist of the Month. The feature includes two YouTube videos and a 'The essential Molly Tuttle' Spotify playlist. Sample quote from the text about her band's music: 'it’s a shredfest, but it’s also emotive and vulnerable and theatrical.'
Also in this week's Dispatch: Rachel Baiman contributes '10 old-time fiddle tunes with titles you won't believe' (or 'with outrageous names', as the Dispatch also puts it). The list won't make old-time fans feel outraged or incredulous; the real asset of the article is that for each of the titles there's a YouTube video, thus: 'Jaybird died of the whooping cough' (Foghorn Stringband); 'Dick's handspike'' (Hilarie Burhans); 'Bullfrog on a puncheon floor' (Mark Gilston); 'Sal's got a meatskin' (Snake Hollow String Band); 'Soapsuds over the fence' (Harry Bolick, getting a deep growl out of his fiddle); 'I'm a nice old man' (from Melvin Wine, but played here by Moira Bracknall on the Leicestershire smallpipes); 'Don't drink nothing but corn' (Hot Corn (SE)); 'Shove the pig's foot a little bit further into the fire' (Bruce Molsky & Big Hoedown); 'Big footed man in the sandy lot' (Lukas Pool); and 'Hell and scissors' (Moose Whisperers, with Jake Blount, banjo).
