Level Best (USA) return to Ireland, 20-28 Oct. 2023
Level Best (l-r): Ed Lick, Lisa Kay Howard-Hughes, Wally Hughes,
Joe Hannabach, James Field
- Fri. 20th Oct.: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
- Sat. 21st: The Beehive Bar, Ardara, Co. Donegal
- Sun. 22nd: The Moorings, Bellanaleck, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh
- Tues. 24th: Gleeson's Bar, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare
- Wed. 25th: Richhill Castle Marquee, Richhill, Co. Armagh
- Thurs. 26th: Matt Molloy’s, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo
- Fri. 27th: Cloonacool Community Centre, Cloonacool, Co. Sligo
- Sat. 28th: Richhill Apple Fayre, Richhill, Co. Armagh
© Richard Hawkins
