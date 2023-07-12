12 July 2023

Level Best (USA) return to Ireland, 20-28 Oct. 2023

Level Best (l-r): Ed Lick, Lisa Kay Howard-Hughes, Wally Hughes,
Joe Hannabach, James Field
The end of autumn suddenly seems a good deal brighter. Thanks to Lisa Kay Howard-Hughes of the Virginia-based band Level Best for the news that they will be returning to Ireland late in the coming October for a tour of eight shows:
  • Fri. 20th Oct.: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
  • Sat. 21st: The Beehive Bar, Ardara, Co. Donegal
  • Sun. 22nd: The Moorings, Bellanaleck, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh
  • Tues. 24th: Gleeson's Bar, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare
  • Wed. 25th: Richhill Castle Marquee, Richhill, Co. Armagh
  • Thurs. 26th: Matt Molloy’s, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo
  • Fri. 27th: Cloonacool Community Centre, Cloonacool, Co. Sligo
  • Sat. 28th: Richhill Apple Fayre, Richhill, Co. Armagh
Level Best, who toured in Germany, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic earlier this year, will comprise for the coming tour Wally Hughes (dobro, fiddle, vocals), Lisa Kay Howard-Hughes (mandolin, vocals), James Field (guitar, vocals), Ed Lick (banjo, vocals), and Joe Hannabach (bass) - the same lineup as in their 2019 tour of Ireland except for Ed Lick on banjo in place of Terry Wittenberg.

