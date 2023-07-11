In memory of Ron Spears
Bluegrass Today that a celebration of the life of the late Ron Spears (see the BIB for 23 Mar.) will take place from 2.30 to 5.00 p.m. on Sunday 27 Aug. at the Station Inn, Nashville, TN. Music and memories will come from many who knew Ron during his extensive career, including his friends and colleagues in Fast Track, the last band of which he was a member. Donations in aid of Ron's family will be gladly accepted. More information is available from Fast Track.
