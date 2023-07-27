IBMA awards nominations, and more
Dark Shadow Recording's latest press release announces that artists on its roster have four nominations for IBMA awards: Rick Faris, whose single 'The power of love' is nominated for Song of the Year; Becky Buller, with 'Tell me the story of Jesus' nominated for Gospel Recording of the Year; the Henhouse Prowlers, for New Artist of the Year; and Ned Luberecki for Banjo Player of the Year. The first three of these have all previously toured in Ireland. Rick's album Uncommon sky is reviewed on Bluegrass Today by Braeden Paul.
Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers ('The glory road' for Gospel Recording of the Year); Michael Cleveland (Album, Collaborative Recording, Instrumental Recording, Instrumental Group, and Fiddle Player of the Year); and Greg Blake (left; Male Vocalist). Greg Blake also features on the list of nominees from the Compass Records artists roster, and many other familiar names can be seen there.
The full list of IBMA award nominees in every category can be seen (among other places) on the Bluegrass Situation (BGS). The official list of IBMA's Industry and Momentum awards is here, and also on Bluegrass Today.
Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway are nominated for Entertainer, Instrumental Group, Song, Album, Collaborative Recording, Guitar Player, and Fiddle Player of the Year. Molly Tuttle is the BGS Artist of the Month, and a long conversation/ interview with her by Cindy Howes and Lizzie No can be read on the BGS.
*The BIB also notes with regret the recent deaths of two major figures of the introduction of bluegrass music and traditional instrumental playing styles to the northern US cities and the urban folk revival: Roger Sprung of New York and Paul Prestopino. of New Jersey. Obituaries of both men, written by Richard D. Smith (biographer of Bill Monroe), are on Bluegrass Today, with photos and videos from YouTube.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Awards, IBMA, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home