IBMA 2023 International Band Performance Grant for Country GongBang (KOR)
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces that the 2023 International Band Performance Grant (see the BIB for 1 Dec. 2022) has been awarded to Country GongBang (컨트리공방) from South Korea. The band have already played festivals in Japan (2015) and France (2022), and contributed a Zoom performance to the IBMA's 2020 World Of Bluegrass and a livestream show to the California Bluegrass Association's 2021 Jam-A-Thon. Three videos of their music can now be seen on Bluegrass Today.
