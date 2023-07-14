High Fidelity, high satisfaction
When the BIB mentions US bands, it's normally because they're either coming to Ireland, or have come in the past, or have achieved a historic status that concerns all bluegrass fans anywhere. However, after the reception given to Italy's Truffle Valley Boys at Bluegrass Omagh 2023, it's appropriate to mention High Fidelty - an excellent example of a young bluegrass band with the sound, the feel, and the spirit of the founding generation of bluegrass music.
Learn more about them in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today on their latest single, 'The mighty name of Jesus'. The song was written by their fiddler Corrina Rose Logston; Lawless writes about it:
Had they said that the song was found on an old radio transcription by an unknown group from 1955, we would have believed it. Corrina has perfectly captured that style in this cheerful and engaging number.
The photo above shows High Fidelty with the late Jesse McReynolds. A video of the band performing 'Tears of regret' with Jesse is on their website and on YouTube.
