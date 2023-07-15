Fog Holler (USA): end of their tour in Europe
Fog Holler from Portland, OR (who played at this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival), concludes her chronicle of the band's two-month tour in Europe with the fifth instalment, an account on Bluegrass Today of their final shows in Belgium and the Netherlands, ending with the Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival (23-25 June) and the beginning of the journey home. It's a rewarding description of what was clearly a rewarding experience, and includes two videos from their Rotterdam sets.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Europe, Festivals, Tours, Visiting bands
