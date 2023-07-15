15 July 2023

Festival poster and lineup for Dunmore East, 25-7 Aug. 2023

Thanks to Mick Daly, director of the Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival in Co. Waterford, for the poster image above with the full lineup for this year's event (25-7 August), the 28th since the Festival's foundation in 1995. Bands taking part include two from the USA - the Boxcar Preachers (Dunmore East veterans) and Water Tower (formerly the Water Tower Bucket Boys) - the Eskies, the Mons Wheeler Band, the Common Ground, the Backyard Band, Woodbine, and Whistle.

