Festival poster and lineup for Dunmore East, 25-7 Aug. 2023
Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival in Co. Waterford, for the poster image above with the full lineup for this year's event (25-7 August), the 28th since the Festival's foundation in 1995. Bands taking part include two from the USA - the Boxcar Preachers (Dunmore East veterans) and Water Tower (formerly the Water Tower Bucket Boys) - the Eskies, the Mons Wheeler Band, the Common Ground, the Backyard Band, Woodbine, and Whistle.
© Richard Hawkins
