Chris Pandolfi on Deering Live TONIGHT (18 July)
Deering Banjo Company announce that Chris Pandolfi, banjo-player with the Infamous Stringdusters, will be interviewed on episode 91 of Deering Live today, and can be watched there or on YouTube at 11.00 p.m. Irish time. He will be talking about (among other things) the influence of Earl Scruggs's banjo playing and the 'general vibe' of Flatt & Scruggs.
Deering also draw attention to ProPik Heritage fingerpicks, endorsed by Chris Pandolfi and replicating picks used by Earl Scruggs; and to their Golden Series of banjos, designed to reproduce the qualities of the 'golden era' of Gibson instruments.
