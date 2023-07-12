The Bluestack Mountain Boys aka Dublin Bluegrass Collective will be celebrating our 1 year anniversary at Mother Reilly's Bar & Restaurant this Sunday from 7.00 to 11.00 p.m. Come join the "Bluegrass Sundays Birthday Bash Jam" for cocktails and bluegrass music! It's been a great year and we've had so many fantastic musicians join us, so I'd like to say thanks to all the musicians that keep it alive, and thanks to the bar for supporting us! Hope to see you there!©Richard Hawkins

Labels: Bands, Celebrations, Jams, Sessions, Venues