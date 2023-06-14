Welcome to BanjoRadio
BanjoRadio, a new 24/7 bluegrass radio service, is to be launched in the very near future. The founder and director is Kyle Cantrell, formerly director of the Bluegrass Junction channel on Sirius XM, winner of the IBMA Broadcaster of the Year award five times and of the SPBGMA DJ of the Year award nine times, and member of the Country Radio Broadcasters Hall of Fame. The BIB applauds his choice of a name for the new service. More detail is in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today and the East Public Relations press release.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Media
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home