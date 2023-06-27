'Weathered and worn' from Cup O' Joe
Cup O' Joe' released on video 'Weathered and worn', a single from their forthcoming album. It can be seen and heard on their Facebook or on YouTube. The album is scheduled for release on 24 August, and can be pre-ordered as a digital album (£10) or a physical CD (£15) on BandCamp. Ten of the eleven tracks are original compositions, the exception being the closing track - the traditional 'The old churchyard'.
Tabitha Benedict also plays banjo on 'Chasin' indigo', the latest single by US singer, songwriter, and fiddler Carley Arrowood, which was released last Friday (23 June). More details are on the Mountain Home Music company press release.
