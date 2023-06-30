This is to let you know that I intend to give up work on the Bluegrass Ireland Blog (BIB) within the coming three months - in any event, not later than 18 September. This is not a sudden decision: I have had it in mind for over a year. By September, it will be twenty-seven years since I took over the editing of the, and almost eighteen years since the BIB was launched. I believe the blog has served a useful purpose, but the time has come for a change.Running a blog is essentially easy. However, the way I chose to do it requires a good deal of input, and I am now finding that keeping this up is becoming too heavy a responsibility. Moreover, the blog as it now stands may not be what is needed in the present and foreseeable circumstances of bluegrass, old-time, and related music on this island. A news medium should be in touch with as many people as possible who are active on the scene, and should keep abreast of the ways in which the music is developing.If any person (or persons - a team might be the best solution) should appear in the near future, prepared to maintain a news medium for this purpose, I shall be happy to hand over to them at any time; but in any event, my own commitment will end on 18 September.Richard Hawkins

Labels: Editorial