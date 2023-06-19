'Thank you! Roll on June 7-9, 2024' from Westport committee
The Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival committee would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody who took part in this year's event.
To the musicians and music fans who came from all over the world, the host venues, the accommodation providers in the town, media partners and all of our sponsors and collaborators, we could not do it without you.
Although we are still on a high from this year's very successful event, we are already working on producing our festival for next year!
Saturday night concert: the Kody Norris Show, Fog Holler, Melody Walker & Jacob Groopman
The 18th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival will take place the weekend of June 7-9; we encourage you to book accommodation well in advance, and to keep an eye on our social media pages for updates regarding tickets releases.
Friday night concert: Bill & the Belles, Austin & Courtney Derryberry with Greg Reish
Many videos from this year's event are already on our YouTube channel and we will continue to post pictures on the festival's Facebook page.
Old-time jam in Blouser's
So once again, big thank you to each and every one of you, continue to support live music, and see you in Westport, Co. Mayo, Ireland June 2024!
[Picture captions added by the BIB]
