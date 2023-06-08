Ten minutes of the Del McCoury Band at DelFest
No Depression introduces a video series of No Depression Sessions, recorded at this year's Delfest, which took place on the same weekend as Bluegrass Omagh 2023. The first ten-minute video, which can be seen on the No Depression article and on YouTube, features (naturally) the Del McCoury Band (photo), playing three songs - two of them Del compositions. The video was shot in the press box over the grandstands, which results in excellent close-up views of the band working together around a single microphone.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Recordings, Video, Visiting bands
