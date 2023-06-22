Shane Hennessy wows the Opry
Shane Hennessy reports in his latest e-newsletter on his Grand Ole Opry debut on 16 Mar. 2023, with a 90-second video showing some of the impact of his fingerstyle solo on Chet Atkins's 'Effervescent' - the whole solo can be seen here. The photo (right) shows Shane with the Opry parking space marked with his name.
Shane will be returning to the USA in early August for a tour of ten dates culminating in the Winfield festival in mid September. Two bookings for him in North America for next March have already been announced. He is also in the process of recording a new album; his 2020 album Rain dance, released as a physical CD, can be bought as a digital download here for €20. Tabs for the title tune and for 'Jumbo' are €3.50 each from MusicNotes.
© Richard Hawkins
