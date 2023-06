The BIB published last week (7 June) a comprehensive report on Bluegrass Omagh 2023 by, and a link to's equally solid report on the Festival on Lonesome Highway . Both reports came from responsible journalists who took care to see all the acts on the bill. The following, in contrast, is a jumble of personal impressions; and if it mentions only a few of the acts, this shouldbe taken as any derogation of the others.My general impression of the Festival was overwhelmingly positive; the onlycriticism I heard from others was how long the queues were for food and drink. Over the decades Omagh has built a reputation for presenting A-listers of the bluegrass world. Budget constraints prevented this in 2023, and some fans may have been disappointed; but not me. The PA systems made everyone sound good: understandably, I specially enjoyed the tone of the banjos of(Broken Strings) and(Zoe & Cloyd) - the latter's style was a remarkable combination of a left hand that matched the melodic complexity of klezmer music, and a right hand that brought out the banjo's essential percussiveness.Any mention of instrument tone at Omagh has to include the powerful mandolin sound of(Truffle Valley Boys) -might have envied it - and the banjo of. There was a sound in the audience's response to the Truffle Valley Boys that suggested that a fair number of people welcomed their music and their stage presence at least as much as I did.The peak musical experience for me, however, came from hearing Janet Henry sing 'Sunny side of the mountain' - the words exactly the same as's, but at a tempo and with feeling that revealed that this can be asong. I gather that this treatment was inspired by the singing of Wil Maring (USA) - whose version, accompanied by the fiddle of Robert Bowlin , can be heard on YouTube . Good though they are, I would back Janet's voice when it comes to music that can break hearts.The photo above of Colin and Janet Henry, from the Ulster American Folk Park website , dates from before the Festival. They were supported there byon lead guitar.All possible thanks are due toand his team, who have deserved them annually since 1992.

Labels: Bands, Festivals, Singing, Visiting bands