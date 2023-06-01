Niall Toner: never too old to swing
Frank Galligan (right), doyen of bluegrass MCs in Ireland, for this well deserved tribute to Niall Toner. Frank writes:
There were many highlights at this year’s Bluegrass Omagh, not least from the father of Irish bluegrass, Niall Toner. Niall was my guest at the McConversations, and as well as being informative and entertaining, it was very moving for this most gentle of our beloved Irish musicians. I first introduced him 25 years ago, and on numerous occasions since - Derry and Longford, and Omagh of course. What has always struck me about his songs is that, although steeped in homage to Bill Monroe and others, they carry the unique Toner sound; and as a lover of good lyrics, I must say Niall has few equals. John Prine once said to me of songwriting: 'I just love to see the way that words lean on one another', and Niall epitomises that domino effect of the lyrical line effortlessly segueing into the next.
Richard Hurst’s retirement added to the overall poignancy of this great festival, and when Niall, Dick Gladney, Gerry Madden, Johnny Gleeson and Andrea Booth stepped on stage, it was most definitely a ‘bringing it all back home’ moment. All the old hands were back, Tony O’Brien, the Knotty Pines and others, while young talent was best exemplified by the Cool Hand String Band and Old Baby Mackerel. The international ensembles included the brilliant Blue Grass Boogiemen, the Truffle Valley Boys, Viper Central and Zoe and Cloyd. Just as the ghost of Bill Monroe hovers over all bluegrass bands, Niall Toner, the father of Irish bluegrass, sits at the head of our table, and reminds us - if I may paraphrase Gene Autry:
'In a vine-covered shack in the mountains,
His pen seeking reason in rhyme,
There's a dear one who's weathered life's sorrow;
It's that silver-haired daddy of mine.
If I could recall all the great tunes,
Dear old Daddy, you’ve caused us to sing,
If I could add lines to your great design,
I’d just say “Keep plucking those strings”.
If God would but grant me the power
Just to turn back the pages of time,
I'd give all I own for hearth and for home
And that silver-haired daddy of mine.'
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Bands, Festivals, Songwriting, Tributes
1 Comments:
Oh my word, what a lovely set of comments from Frank Galligan! Thanks, Frank, and Richard Hurst, and all involved in Bluegrass Omagh at ULSTER AMERICAN FOLK PARK 2023. Both from my perspective as a performer and a member of the music-listening public, last weekend in Oomagh is right up there with MERLEFEST, DELFEST, IBMA RALEIGH and SPBGMA Nashville!
I will treasure this weekend and your wonderful comments, always.
Yours, Niall.
Post a Comment
<< Home