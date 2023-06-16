16 June 2023

New! International Pavilion at IBMA WOB 2023

The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) sends out a call to all bluegrass musicians from around the world, and announces the formation of the International Pavilion as part of this year's World Of Bluegrass® (WOB) in Raleigh, NC (26-30 Sept.). The Pavilion will be in the WOB Exhibit Hall, and IBMA states:

International artists and groups, as well as those with international ties, are encouraged to participate in this FREE opportunity! Artists with international connections include the following:
  • Foreign nationals living overseas.
  • Foreign nationals living and working in the United States.
  • U.S. nationals with strong international connections such as working with the State Department as cultural ambassadors or having been on multiple overseas tours.
Foreign artists with a P or an O visa may perform Wednesday through Saturday. Foreign artists without a visa may perform during the Conference attendee portion of the Exhibit Hall (Wednesday-Thursday), but not during the public attendee portion (Friday-Saturday).

More information is on the IBMA press release.

