New! International Pavilion at IBMA WOB 2023
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) sends out a call to all bluegrass musicians from around the world, and announces the formation of the International Pavilion as part of this year's World Of Bluegrass® (WOB) in Raleigh, NC (26-30 Sept.). The Pavilion will be in the WOB Exhibit Hall, and IBMA states:
International artists and groups, as well as those with international ties, are encouraged to participate in this FREE opportunity! Artists with international connections include the following:
- Foreign nationals living overseas.
- Foreign nationals living and working in the United States.
- U.S. nationals with strong international connections such as working with the State Department as cultural ambassadors or having been on multiple overseas tours.
More information is on the IBMA press release.
