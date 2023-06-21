More releases by past visitors
Brennen Leigh, who has toured Ireland several times with Noel McKay (the duo headlined the bluegrass section of the 2019 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival), has released a new album, Ain't through honky-tonkin' yet, which is reviewed by Noah Berlatsky on No Depression, with two embedded videos, also on YouTube: 'Carole with an E' and 'Running out of Hope, Arkansas'. Berlatsky writes: 'For her part, Leigh gleefully captures the broken-hearted corny/clever wordplay that powered so many Jones and Lynn and Haggard jukebox classics.'
*Also on No Depression, Nancy Posey reviews what is, amazingly, Tim O'Brien's first all-original album, Cup of sugar; he has been such an original voice for so long in other respects. In this review, the two embedded videos (also on YouTube) are 'Bear' and 'Little lamb, little lamb'. The album was released last Friday (16 June).
