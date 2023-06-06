Les Leverett, 23 Apr. 1927-2 June 2023
I learn with great regret of the death last week, at the age of 96, of Les Leverett, the leading photographer of country and bluegrass music. The image (right) shows his work for the cover of Porter Wagoner's album Confessions of a broken man, for which he was awarded a Grammy in 1966 - though it gives only the barest idea of his genius as a photographer. He received a Distinguished Achievement Award from the IBMA in 2001. On the strength of a few minutes of Les Leverett talking to me and Carol on that occasion, I am prepared to corroborate all that is said about what a thoroughly nice man he was, in the full obituary and biographical article by Richard Thompson on Bluegrass Today.
