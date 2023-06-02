Joe Mullins in 1995, from BU
a few days ago that this month's issue of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine (BU) has Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (headliners at Omagh in 2019) on the cover. We followed that by taking our Quote of the Month from Kara Kundert's article on the Ramblers and their latest album, Let time ride.
In its latest weekly newsletter, BU has reprinted 'Joe Mullins - It's going to swell your heart', an article bv Penny Parsons from its July 1995 issue, headed by the photo above of a younger Joe Mullins with his two-year-old Rich & Taylor banjo. It's a predictably excellent interview article, conveying in detail the many experiences that went into the making of a third-generation professional bluegrass musician and radio presenter, and showing that he had, twenty-eight years ago, already put much thought into what he was doing.
