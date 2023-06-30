JigJam in the USA - spring, summer, and autumn
JigJam send their schedule (above) for touring in the USA and Canada during this coming August and into mid September, culminating in the Winfield festival in Kansas, where Shane Hennessy will also be playing (see the BIB for a week ago).
Shane Hennessy's debut on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN, was a day before St Patrick's day this year, and JigJam's came a day after (18 Mar.). An eleven-minute behind-the-scenes video of the preparations for their debut can be seen on YouTube. The band were also in the recording studio earlier this month: Native Sound Studios in St Louis, MO, where they recorded music that will be available to fans during their summer tour.
