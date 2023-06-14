Instrument technicians wanted by Gold Tone
Gold Tone Music Group is looking for instrument technicians - 'talented musicians with craftsmanship skill sets", to quote the Gold Tone e-newsletter. Applications can be made through this link. The responsibilities of successful applicants will include inspecting and troubleshooting instruments; assembly and setup of instruments; detail and finish work; ensuring playability; and using standard workshop tools. There are corresponding benefits. A satellite photo showing the location of the Gold Tone plant at Titusville, Florida, is on the e-newsletter.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Business, Instruments, Luthiers, Suppliers
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home