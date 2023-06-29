Ian Alexander at the Dufferin Arms, THIS FRIDAY (30 June)
Ian Alexander for the news that he will be playing and singing at the Dufferin Arms, 35 High Street, Killyleagh, Co. Down BT30 9QF (also on Facebook), from 8.00 p.m. tomorrow night (Friday 30 June), with the same two-man lineup as at Bluegrass Omagh a month ago. Ian's press handout reads:
Ian Alexander serves up a feast of bluegrass songs ranging from the uplifting to the darkest murder ballads. As a young fella he took his mandolin and travelled the southern states, playing festivals and jamming with the old hands, while keeping his ears firmly open. Personal encounters with Bill Monroe, Doc Watson, Peter Rowan, and a Who’s Who of bluegrass legends left their mark on the young Ian Alexander. Catch him on Friday June 30th at 8.00 p.m. playing original songs and classic bluegrass favourites.
On the basis of experience at Omagh, the Dufferin Arms gig can be warmly recommended. Ian's Facebook is also well worth a visit, if only for a look at his 1993 Lowden guitar, O32 ('Old Faithful').
