Fog Holler (USA) en route to Westport
Fog Holler from Portland, OR (who are playing at the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival this weekend) has now contributed to Bluegrass Today the third instalment of a commentary on their tour of Europe that began on 2 May. This covers dates in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, and the band seem to have had a very good time everywhere. The instalment ends with Fog Holler about to set off for Westport; Kianna remarks:
We’re all very excited for this portion, though it will likely be strange to be around English speakers again. We’ll see what adventures, food and otherwise, await us there. Off to the land of shepherd’s pie and colcannon!
© Richard Hawkins
