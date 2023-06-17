Fog Holler - on the road in Belgium
Bluegrass in Belgium announce that Fog Holler, who played at Westport last weekend and at other venues in Ireland since then, began yesterday (Fri. 16 June) a series of five dates in Belgium, ending on Fri. 23 June in Mechelen. They will then finish their European tour in the Netherlands at the Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival. Details of the dates in Belgium are on the Bluegrass in Belgium website.
