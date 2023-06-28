Eilis Boland on Westport 2023
'The small team in Westport have pulled off yet another successful production, their seventeenth, to continue the high standards of what has been rightly declared as one of the top boutique festivals in Ireland' - the first sentence of Eilis Boland's report for Lonesome Highway on this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival. Read the whole of the report here, and look also at the post on the Lonesome Highway Facebook.
© Richard Hawkins
