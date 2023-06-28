Dublin bluegrass jam sessions in full vigour!
Bluestack Mountain Boys for the news that the two weekly Dublin bluegrass open jam sessions (Sundays at Mother Reilly's, 32 Rathmines Rd Upper, Dublin 6, 7.00-11.00 p.m., and Tuesdays at The Oarsman, 8-10 Bridge St., Ringsend, Dublin 4 (D04 N294), from 8.00 p.m.) are continuing in vigorous life.
The photo above (which now heads the Bluestack Mountain Boys Facebook page) was taken at The Oarsman by a family from the USA with Patrick's phone camera. The photo below was taken on the June Bank Holiday weekend in Mother Reilly's, when Irish singer/ songwriter Mundy (seated with back to the camera, with 12-string guitar) dropped in and finger-picked songs in Doc Watson style.
A photo of last night's session at The Oarsman can be seen here. Patrick adds that John Denby (centre foreground in last night's photo and on the extreme right in the photo above) has been playing in Anchorage, Alaska, with AppAlaska Bluegrass.
