Double Header concert at Dungarvan, 13 June 2023
Copper Buoy Bistro & Wine Bar, 86 O'Connell St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, on Tuesday 13 June at 8.00 p.m. John adds these details of the musicians:
The Demolition String Band, based in Hoboken, New York, feature:
Elena Skye on mandolin, guitar, and vocals.
Boo Reiners on banjo, mandolin, guitar, and vocals.
Sam Barnes on fiddle.
Their music is rooted in bluegrass, country, and mountain music.
Ray Barron is the wonderful mandolin player and leader of the excellent Two Time Polka.
Hank Wedel is a great guitarist and singer. He is one of the finest exponents of roots music and a fabulous entertainer.
Robbie Barron (Ray's son) is a great guitarist and is much in demand as a session musician.
This double act should make an incredible concert. Booking is advisable.
Tel. 087 604 0542 or 087 792 1771
BIB editor's note: The Demolition String Band have often played in Ireland in the past. More information about them, with a video of their 'Sailor girl', is on the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival website. The dates for their current tour here (8-18 June) are on the BIB calendar.
