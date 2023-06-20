Don't try this at home
Molly Tuttle and her bluegrass band Golden Highway are scheduled to release a month from now their next album, City of gold, on Nonesuch Records. John Lawless on Bluegrass Today gives more details (including an overview of her career to date) and includes official video releases of two singles, 'Next rodeo' (also on YouTube and 'El Dorado' (also on YouTube. The second video shows (in monochrome) the band recording the song in the studio; the first, however, is a full-colour fantasy of marital retribution. Molly Tuttle writes: 'We had so much fun filming this video', and John Lawless says: 'It truly is a fun romp.' All the BIB can say is: 'Don't follow the examples shown here.'
*As a corrective, we warmly recommend the new single, released last Friday (16 June) by Danny Roberts, 'My brown eyed darling', featured on Bluegrass Today. For its part, the BIB doesn't often feature US artists without an established or prospective connection with this island, but in Danny Roberts's case the link is that the lead vocals on this song are by his wife Andrea, who was over here as bass player on a Special Consensus tour some twenty years ago, having previously recorded the song with the band Petticoat Junction. The new recording, as John Lawless says, 'shows just how rhythmically powerful medium-tempo bluegrass can be in the hands of seasoned pros'. It can be heard on Bluegrass Today and SoundCloud.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Recordings, Video, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home