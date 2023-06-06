06 June 2023

Dirk and Amelia Powell in Ireland, 7-17 June 2023

Thanks to Frank Galligan for making us aware of the imminent tour by Dirk Powell and his daughter Amelia (above), who were playing here in January. The dates shown on the home page of Dirk Powell's website for the duo are:
  • Wed. 7th June: Gumbo Birthday Bash! The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
  • Thurs. 8th: The Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. Louth
  • Fri. 9th: Fumbally Stables, Fumbally Lane, The Liberties, Dublin
  • Sat. 10th: Chandler’s House, Rathfriland, Co. Down
  • Sun. 11th: Doolin Folk Festival, Doolin, Co. Clare
  • Wed. 14th: Colfers, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford
  • Thurs. 15th: Cleeres, Kilkenny city
  • Fri. 16th: World Music Club, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
  • Sat. 17th: [?], Westport, Co. Mayo
