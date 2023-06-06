Dirk and Amelia Powell in Ireland, 7-17 June 2023
Dirk Powell and his daughter Amelia (above), who were playing here in January. The dates shown on the home page of Dirk Powell's website for the duo are:
- Wed. 7th June: Gumbo Birthday Bash! The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
- Thurs. 8th: The Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. Louth
- Fri. 9th: Fumbally Stables, Fumbally Lane, The Liberties, Dublin
- Sat. 10th: Chandler’s House, Rathfriland, Co. Down
- Sun. 11th: Doolin Folk Festival, Doolin, Co. Clare
- Wed. 14th: Colfers, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford
- Thurs. 15th: Cleeres, Kilkenny city
- Fri. 16th: World Music Club, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
- Sat. 17th: [?], Westport, Co. Mayo
