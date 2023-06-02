Cory Walker on Deering Live
Cory Walker on episode 88 of their 'Deering Live' series of interviews+music with notable pickers. The BIB received the news too late to enable BIB readers to watch it on live stream and comment, but the 70-minute feature can be seen on YouTube.
Cory Wa;ker has played in many bands and on many recordings; he is currently in East Nash Grass (see the BIB for 7 April) and his own latest recording, 'Tried to ruin my name', with Sierra Ferrell, was featured on a week ago on Bluegrass Today.
Labels: Banjo, Interviews, Recordings
